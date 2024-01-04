She Admitted She Thought Her Friend Baby Trapped A Guy For Money, And It’s Started Some Serious Drama

This 24-year-old girl has a close group of friends, and two of them have started some serious drama over their new relationship.

Basically, her 25-year-old friend Alex hooked up with her 24-year-old friend Lia, and Lia is currently pregnant. Unfortunately, Alex is really upset about Lia’s pregnancy.

Now, Alex and Lia have always been strangely close, which she found weird, but they have never crossed the boundaries of friendship into romance.

Since those lines have blurred, everything has been a complete and utter mess. Alex did ask Lia not to go through with her pregnancy, and she declined.

Then, Alex insisted that Lia could not inform his family about the baby on the way, but she went behind Alex’s back and did just that.

“The majority of our friendship group thinks she baby trapped him for money since her family doesn’t have much, and Alex’s are more than comfortable,” she explained.

“I originally was defending her, but then while she was ranting to me about what a [bad person] Alex is, she said the only thing Alex would be good for was money and that her baby wouldn’t need him as a father. She kept talking about Alex, money, and him being an ATM for a good 30 minutes.”

“The conversation left a bad taste in my mouth, so I was discussing it with Charlotte, my best friend, and Alex’s ex, and we both agreed that it seems like Lia only cares about the money, and I said I was starting to agree with the friends who think she baby trapped him for money.”

Well, Charlotte told a couple more friends about what she said, and those friends, in turn, told more people.

