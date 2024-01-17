She Agreed To Lend Her Sister Her Wedding Dress, But Her Sister Had It Altered And “Modernized” Without Getting Permission, So Now She’s Furious And Wants To Be Compensated

This woman tied the knot last year, and while she had a beautiful wedding, it wasn’t insanely expensive. In fact, she was actually able to save up and find her dream dress without going outside her budget.

“It wasn’t a designer label or anything, but it was perfect for me,” she recalled.

However, her younger sister Emily will also be getting married in just a few months. According to her, Emily has also been a bit irresponsible when it comes to money.

So, a couple of weeks ago, her sister asked if she could borrow her dress after falling in love with how it looked at her wedding.

She was understandably hesitant about this, too, since the dress held a ton of sentimental value.

“But seeing Emily’s eyes light up, I couldn’t refuse. So, I said yes on the condition that my sister take utmost care of it and return it in its original condition,” she explained.

Well, just yesterday, they were chatting when Emily casually revealed how she’d brought the dress to a tailor. However, her sister didn’t just get the dress fitted. Rather, Emily also claimed to have “modernized” the dress as well.

She was seriously taken aback since her sister had never asked for permission. Plus, the alterations that Emily described sounded pretty extensive. For instance, her sister shortened the dress’ length, changed the neckline, and even decided to add some beading.

This left her really upset, and she straight-up told her sister that she felt her property was disrespected– especially after they agreed no changes would be made without her prior permission.

