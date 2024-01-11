She Agreed To Move Back To Her Husband’s Hometown So He Can Pursue His Dream, But He Still Thinks She’s Unsupportive Because She Isn’t Excited About It

This 28-year-old woman and her husband, who is also 28, have been married for one and a half years. But, just the other morning, she was hit with some unexpected news: her husband received a potential dream job opportunity in his hometown and wanted to move back there in the near future.

Apparently, he sat her down to have this discussion and detailed how he had been recently speaking with some of his friends back home. His friends wanted him to move back there and co-own a business with them, which was already up and running.

Now, for some context, she and her husband currently live in Georgia, and she absolutely despises the cold. However, his hometown is in an extremely cold state, and that’s one of the main reasons why she doesn’t want to move there. After all, she believes it already gets chilly enough in Georgia.

“Everyone who knows me knows I absolutely hate the cold so much so that I never even vacation anywhere cold– my vacations are always tropical destinations– because that is where my soul feels happy,” she explained.

“The cold makes me sad and depressed.”

Perhaps more importantly, all of her family also currently lives in Georgia, and she is extremely close with her loved ones. Her husband, on the other hand, moved to Georgia for school– which is how they met– so he hasn’t lived near his family for years by his own choosing.

Before they even tied the knot, she also told her husband that she never wanted to move away from home for a variety of reasons.

“But that specifically, I would never want to live anywhere cold. He knew this, and we still got married,” she recalled.

Yet, upon hearing about the job opportunity, she still agreed to move with her husband despite her own concerns. Apparently, she just didn’t want to keep him from working his dream job, even though she would be left feeling depressed, cold, and lonely, away from her family, friends, and everything that she knew.

