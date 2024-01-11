She Agreed To Watch Her Sister’s Kids While Her Sister Started Dating Again, But She Won’t Help Out Anymore Because Her Sister Keeps Staying Out Late, And She’s Nervous For Her Sister’s Safety

This woman’s 27-year-old sister currently has two children under the age of 10, and her sister hasn’t gone on any dates ever since having the kids.

That’s why her sister has recently opened up more about feeling lonely and wanting to dip her toe back into the dating pool.

“And recently, my sister has met two men and gone on dates with them,” she said.

So, during those outings, she graciously agreed to watch her sister’s kids for the time being. But, there was one major recurring problem: her sister was always late returning home.

According to her, every single time her sister went out on a date, her sister would never return at the time they agreed upon. Instead, her sister would just show up as much as three hours late.

“And my sister does not respond to text messages or phone calls [during dates],” she added.

So, when her sister went out on another date last night and left her hanging again, she finally hit her breaking point.

Before going out, her sister promised to get home by 10:00 p.m. Yet, her sister didn’t bother showing up until 1:00 a.m., and she was furious.

To be clear, though, she wasn’t just angry because her sister was being inconsiderate of her own schedule. On top of that, she was also upset that her sister was staying out so late when men she barely knew.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.