She Allowed Her Tween Daughter To Wear False Eyelashes And Heavily Decorated Acrylic Nails, And People Have Opinions

Back in the day at my middle school, showing your shoulders was considered scandalous, wearing mascara was a big deal, and we were banned from wearing yoga pants.

Today, middle schoolers are not only dressing like adults, but they are also adorning themselves with beauty enhancements that would’ve made my teachers blow a gasket.

TikToker Whitney Ainscough (@itsmebadmom), also known as “bad mom,” went viral for allowing her 11-year-old daughter to wear heavily decorated acrylic nails and false eyelashes.

In the video posted on December 11th, she instructed her daughter, Cora, to show off her nails. When the camera panned down to reveal her nails, viewers were exposed to what appeared to be a bright pink candy shop mess.

Acrylic nails are one thing, but many believed the manicure was impractical and over the top for anyone, not to mention a child.

Each nail had charms affixed to it. One of the nails featured a giant lollipop, while another had a flower and a gummy bear.

“These are the best nails I have ever seen,” declared Whitney. “Look at them. Absolutely stunning. Like sweet nails, and you’ve even got fizzy sweets on the end. They are literally the nicest nails ever.”

Several commenters deemed the nails to be repulsive, calling them the ugliest things they had ever seen.

Some pointed out that kids used to get by with much less and expressed concern for how recent generations are trying to grow up too quickly.

