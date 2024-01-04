She And Her Boyfriend Visited A Nature Preserve For Their Anniversary, But A Creepy Man Wouldn’t Stop Stalking Them Throughout The Entire Hike

A couple of weeks ago, this woman and her boyfriend took a walk through a nature preserve as a way of celebrating their anniversary. They both adore being outside, so they thought this would be the best way to spend the day.

Conveniently, they live near a few huge forests where it’s easy to get pretty far away from civilization. Even though there are some pretty well-trafficked walking trails, people have to be careful of their surroundings so that they don’t get lost in the woods.

The park she and her boyfriend chose to go to wasn’t too big, and they decided to take a walk in the middle of the day. Unfortunately, a creepy man ended up putting a damper on their anniversary.

Right when she and her boyfriend entered the nature preserve, they spotted this man. He was in his 30s, Asian, and wore glasses and orange and grey hiking clothes. The two of them assumed that this man was just there to do the same thing they were going to do–hike.

She is 5’7”, while her boyfriend is 5’5”, so as the man’s behavior started to stand out and concern them, she assumed that the man wasn’t intimidated by them.

“The park consisted of a historic site, a pond, and a lookout point that delved into a series of forest trails that we planned on walking,” she said.

Unfortunately, the man was following them throughout their entire hike. He was far enough away so that he couldn’t hear them, but he was way too close for comfort.

As she and her boyfriend traveled down to the historic center of the preserve, through the outdoor corridors, terraces, and to the lookout points scattered through the park, and the strange man was right behind them every step of the way.

“Whenever I stopped to take a look at something for a while, he would sit on a bench several feet away and wait. My boyfriend and I silently noticed him for a while. We kept an eye on him but didn’t mention him for a while and just hoped it was all an awkward coincidence,” she explained.

