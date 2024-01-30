She And Her Family Rented A Vacation Home For A Week, And On Their Very Last Night, Two Strange Men Showed Up In The Living Room And Accused Them Of Breaking In

Hotels tend to be the top choice of accommodation for people when they travel the world, but vacation rentals are a popular pick as well.

They can be more convenient and cost-friendly for families and larger groups. They are often preferred over hotels because they can feel more like a home away from home.

However, vacation rentals do have their downsides and plenty of people have been exposed to them.

TikToker Kaya Summer (@kaya.summer) is sharing her horrific experience staying at a vacation rental property she booked through an online rental site.

Kaya and her family used the travel website Vrbo to book a vacation rental during New Year’s. They stayed at the rental property for a week and had a great time there.

They had no complaints, and everything was fine until their very last night. At 2:30 in the morning, Kaya woke up to some voices in the living room. She was confused because everyone was supposed to be asleep.

Her little brother had fallen asleep in the living room, so she assumed it was her brother and dad talking.

But then, she realized that she didn’t recognize one of the voices. The conversational tone in the living room began to escalate to full-on shouting, so she darted out of bed to see what was going on.

When she entered the hallway, she saw two strange men in the living room. Her dad and brother were with them, looking completely flabbergasted.

