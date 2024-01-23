She And Her Fiancé Agreed To Not Have Kids, But Her Biological Clock Is Suddenly Ticking

Ever since this 26-year-old woman was basically a kid herself, she always said that she had zero interest in growing up to be a mom.

As she entered adulthood, her desire to not have kids stayed the same. Then, when she began dating guys, she would always be completely upfront with them about this very important topic.

She went on to meet her 30-year-old fiancé, and he was even more adamant about not having kids than she was.

“Well, time has passed, and I’m growing up and settling down more,” she explained. “I find myself having dreams about having kids or being pregnant.”

“I’ve been dealing with some mild health issues (nothing major, just new food sensitivities that I haven’t exactly pinpointed yet), and I’ve been throwing up a lot, especially in the morning.”

“To rule out the obvious option of morning sickness, I have taken a few pregnancy tests, and I am sort of secretly hoping they’re positive (despite [knowing I’m taking preventative measures]).”

She has tried to broach this subject with her fiancé, and he’s not down to have a discussion about this in the least.

When she does try to talk to him about having kids, he shuts her down. She will ask him about what if she changes her mind and wants kids at some point, and he will respond that they decided they do not want kids, so it’s not something they need to be concerned about.

She has changed her mind, though, and she feels like her biological clock is ticking away. She’s unsure if this is a “normal phase” that every woman experiences or if it’s something that will pass in time.

