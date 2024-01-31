She And Her Husband Accidentally Got Pregnant, But Her Eldest Stepdaughter Is Furious That They Didn’t Ask Before Having Another Child

When this 32-year-old woman’s future husband, 35, was 21-years-old, he and the woman he was seeing at the time accidentally got pregnant.

They decided to get married, and when he was 23, they had a second child. Sadly, his wife passed away at 24 because she was struggling with postpartum depression and hurt herself.

Two years after his late wife’s passing, she met him, and they started dating but didn’t move too quickly.

Her husband’s two daughters, A and E, are 10 and 13, respectively. To this day, his daughters aren’t aware of how their mother passed away or that she had postpartum depression.

“They don’t consider me their mom, which I never wanted them to, and I don’t consider them my daughters. I don’t think of them badly, and I’m not their mean, evil stepmother,” she said.

When she and her now-husband began dating, they came to the agreement that she would never try to parent his daughters, and they made it incredibly clear to his daughters that she would never be a replacement mother figure.

“I found out I’m pregnant. We weren’t trying, but we weren’t being very careful,” she explained.

She broke the news to her husband around New Year’s, and he was thrilled that they were going to have a baby.

They chose not to tell his daughters until later, but E, the oldest of her husband’s daughters, knew before they even told her.

