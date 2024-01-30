She And Her Husband Opened Up Their Marriage, But Now She’s Jealous Of His Girlfriend, Since He’s Celebrating Her Birthday Instead Of Their Wedding Anniversary

One year ago, this 36-year-old woman and her 35-year-old husband, Marcus, made the decision to open up their marriage.

She says this was something they both wanted, as the “spark” between her and Marcus has pretty much vanished.

They also have spoken about opening up their marriage before, so they thought it was time to finally take the plunge.

They came up with some rules for the arrangement, and then she downloaded a few dating apps. She reached out to some guys who had shown interest to her over the years and went from there.

She was only interested in one-night stands and things like that, but she went into it with the mindset that if it developed into something more cool, but she didn’t care if that never materialized.

Marcus, on the other hand, only wanted to find a somewhat serious relationship with one woman instead of her approach to dating.

He struggled to get going, so she told him to download a dating app, and he took her advice. After Marcus got on a dating app, he ended up meeting Charmi, his current girlfriend.

“Charmi is in her second year of law school, graduated summa cum laude with a BA for her undergrad, and has fairly well-off parents,” she explained.

“I know all of this because my husband gushed about it to me after he already went on a few dates and was hitting it off with her.”

