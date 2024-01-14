She Asked A Guy She Went On Two Dates With To Pick Her Up From The Airport, But He Said It Was Too Much For Him

What is the appropriate amount of time to request a favor from someone you’ve been dating? Two weeks? Two months?

TikToker Brooke (@limpbroozkit) is talking about how she asked a guy she had been on two dates with to pick her up from the airport, but he refused to do so.

Do you think she was in the wrong? Or should he have been a gentleman and agreed to pick her up? Keep reading for more details about the story!

When she was living in New York City after graduating college, a guy started chatting her up. They went on a first date and then a second to see the movie Frozen.

She had only been dating since her senior year of college, so she didn’t have a ton of experience with guys, but his choice in film seemed to say that he was basically in love with her already.

She left town for Christmas, and the day before she was supposed to return to New York, she texted him, asking if he could pick her up from the airport. She thought he would say yes, but he actually told her that it would be too much for him.

She was too embarrassed to reach out to him after that, but he ended up asking her out again. They went out to dinner, and everything went without a hitch until the end of the date.

He brought up her request to pick her up from the airport and said that he wanted to discuss it. They had a conversation about it for five minutes before Brooke decided it was time to leave.

A few years later, she moved to San Francisco. Then, she moved back to New York, and that’s when she ran into him again.

