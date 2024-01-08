She Asked Her Husband To Lose Some Weight Before They Have Another Baby Because She’s Worried About His Health, But He’s Now Really Upset With Her

This 29-year-old woman and her husband, who is 30, have been together for 10 years and married for six years. They currently have a 2-year-old child, and they’ve also been thinking about having another baby.

For some context, her husband has also always been a “bigger man,” and he is much larger than her. However, his size never bothered her in the past, and it still doesn’t.

“He’s always handsome to me, and he’s kind and gentle and is amazing with our daughter, and he’s the man of my dreams,” she explained.

“Looks-wise, I’ve never been bothered by his weight, and he’s never been bothered by mine when my weight has been up and down.”

In fact, she admitted that her body had changed quite a lot over the course of their relationship. Regardless, her husband still always calls her beautiful and makes her feel special.

More recently, though, her husband has gained a bit more weight, and he’s currently the largest he’s ever been. Apparently, he’s just been stressed out due to his job. Her husband also told her in the past that he’s a bit worried about his health because of his weight.

When they discussed the idea of having another baby, that was a few months ago, too. And since then, he’s gained the extra pounds. So, while she loves him and wants to continue creating a family with him, she’s concerned about his future.

“He’s at his biggest, and if I get pregnant again, I worry he won’t even be here to meet his baby,” she admitted.

Aside from that, she’s found that her husband’s larger size is also impacting her own routine more now. For instance, they share a double bed right now, but she claimed it isn’t very big.

