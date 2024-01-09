She Asked Her Sister-In-Law To Buy Perfume For Her Mom While On Vacation, But She’s Trying To Make Her Pay More Than It Actually Cost

This 26-year-old woman has a sister-in-law the same age as her who is currently vacationing in Morroco.

Her mom asked if she could reach out to her sister-in-law to see if she could buy some perfume while on vacation, and after her sister-in-law returned, her mom would reimburse her.

She did reach out to her sister-in-law to see if this was alright, and her sister-in-law said she could completely do this.

“We kept in touch during her vacation, and she constantly remarked how much cheaper everything was there compared to here, such as restaurants, hair salons, etc.,” she explained.

“She goes perfume shopping and sends me a couple of pictures and videos, which I showed my mom. My mom decided on one, and I told my SIL.”

“Now, my mistake, I didn’t ask her right then and there how much it was, but I thought, how much could it possibly be? At most $40-$50.”

A couple of days afterward, she questioned her sister-in-law about how much the perfume cost before adding that her mom would like a second one.

She was floored when her sister-in-law said the one she already picked up cost $120, and the second one her mom was eyeing would be $100.

She couldn’t believe the price was correct, since that is how much perfume costs where they are from.

