She Attempted The “Beyoncé Diet” During College Finals, And It Resulted In A Humiliating Bathroom Incident That Serves As A Cautionary Tale To Not Try Out Fad Cleanses

When you were a teenager or even in the last few months, did you ever try a fad diet?

Unfortunately, over the last few decades, fad diets with intense rules and restrictions have become even more accessible to young people.

It hasn’t been until the last few years that dieticians and other experts have begun warning people, especially teenagers and younger, on social media that crazy strict diets are not good for your health and won’t get you the results you want.

One woman recently went viral on TikTok after sharing the story of when she attempted to get through the “Beyoncé Diet” during her college finals. It serves as the perfect warning never to try fad diets again.

Karmell (@collectivelykg) is a lifestyle content creator whose “Beyonce Diet” story shook TikTok viewers and collected over 748,000 likes.

In Karmell’s video, she explains that in the early 2000s, she decided to try what was essentially the “Master Cleanse” diet, which had been renamed the “Beyoncé Diet” during finals week in her senior year of college.

“You don’t eat anything,” says Karmell.

“All you do is drink this concoction of lemon water, cayenne pepper, and a little maple syrup for calories. That’s what you drink all day. At night, when you get in bed, you drink two cups of laxative tea when you’re flat. In the morning, when you get up, before you start your day, you’re supposed to drink a quart of sea salt water before you start moving around.”

On the day of Karmell’s math final, she felt prepared and ready to nail her exam. However, she was in the full swing of her diet that day and drank her sea salt water that morning. She entered class, and her math professor handed out the test, letting everyone know it was a timed final.

