She Baked A Ton Of Food For Her Friend’s Wedding And Now She’s Sending The Bride A $900 Bill

One of the biggest misconceptions about stay-at-home moms is that they have a whole bunch of time each day to sit around and do whatever they want when their kids aren’t home or when their kids are preoccupied with something else.

One mom recently did a tremendous amount of cooking and baking for her friend’s wedding as a favor with very little notice. Then, when she didn’t receive a proper thank you, she was appalled to learn that the bride assumed her efforts were no big deal because she doesn’t have an “actual job.”

She’s a 32-year-old stay-at-home mom of five kids, ages 13 to 18 months. Any mom out there can imagine just how difficult taking care of multiple kids in that age range is. She has a 30-year-old friend named Stacey, who just got married.

Six months before Stacey’s wedding, the bride-to-be called her and asked if she could make 75 cupcakes for her wedding reception since she knows that baking and cooking are her hobbies.

Under the impression that this would be a small, laid-back wedding, she said yes. To her knowledge, five other people were helping Stacey prepare food for the big day, so she figured 75 cupcakes wouldn’t be too big of a deal.

Then, Stacey called her three weeks before the wedding and asked her to prepare a large tray of baked beans for her wedding guests. While she thought the request was odd, she still complied and agreed to make the beans in addition to the cupcakes. But then, things got worse.

“One week before the wedding, she calls me and tells me the guest list has [grown] slightly,” she recalled.

“She then tells me she needs three huge pans of baked beans and wants me to use a specific recipe instead of my own. [She also] now needed 300 cupcakes instead of 75.”

Stacey also told her she wanted homemade cupcakes instead of ones made from a boxed mix, and they needed to be topped with homemade frosting.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.