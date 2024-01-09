She Banned Her Creepy New Neighbors From Her Property After They Said They Wanted To Taxidermy Her Pet Zebra

This 28-year-old woman and her wife, who is 32, currently own a small horse ranch. So, they have a variety of animals, including horses, mules, hinnies, and donkeys.

They also have one exotic pet, a zebra named Hartie, and he’s the only zebra they own right now. And since she and her wife live in a pretty small town, Hartie has become a community favorite.

However, a new couple recently moved in near their ranch and are expecting a baby. That’s why she and her wife tried to get to know a bit more about them.

“The husband, Mack, loves to hunt, and he has hunted exotic animals before with his friends, and his wife, Leela, is a taxidermist,” she explained.

That’s why Mack and Leela have a lot of taxidermied animals, and upon finding out about her pet zebra, Hartie, they were very intrigued and had a ton of questions.

Now, she claimed that she did answer all of their questions since she didn’t think anything was “off” or weird. After all, most people are fascinated by her zebra and tend to have a lot of questions.

However, when she and her wife decided to host a dinner party and invite the new couple to attend, everything went sideways.

For some context, she and her wife’s friends and family members were at the dinner, along with Mack and Leela. Everyone seemed to be having a great time, too, until one of her good friends approached her and her wife.

Apparently, her friend had overheard Mack talking about how he had been “watching” her zebra Hartie.

