She Believes Her Husband Is In Love With A Married Woman His Family Expected Him To Be With

For five years now, this 29-year-old woman has been married to her 30-year-old husband, and they have a daughter together.

Their marriage has really been on the rocks recently, as her husband has been struggling with substance abuse issues.

Also, her husband is pushing for them to have a second child, as he really wants a son, but she knows they cannot afford two children.

This past Saturday evening, she and her husband were invited to a birthday party for one of their close male friends.

This guy’s wife and her husband have been very close friends since they were born, and both of their families are exceptionally close.

Her husband also went to school with this guy’s wife, and everyone figured the two of them would end up in a relationship.

“It’s always been kind of acknowledged in the background by other people that they were expected to get together,” she explained.

“His mom has made comments in the past, but I always took it sort of jokingly. I know when he came back from his last military leave, she was already in a relationship with her husband, and he met me not long after.”

“Anyway, back to the party. It was a pretty big affair at their house, and the husband got a little tipsy (the first time I’ve ever seen that happen). He was going on about how much he loves his wife and how she planned the party, which was really sweet, then he sort of clapped my husband on the back and said, “I wouldn’t have it all if you hadn’t given it up!”

