She Briefly Dated Her Neighbor, Who Bragged About Buying His Ex-Girlfriend And Son A Million Dollar Home

A TikTok creator named Paulina Torres (@paulinat) is issuing a warning to never date your neighbor. She learned her lesson after going on a first date with a guy who lived in the same apartment building as her.

It all started one day when he got into the elevator she was in, and she thought that he was really cute. Nothing happened then, but eventually, they ended up talking, and he asked for her phone number.

Once she gave it to him, he set up a dinner date with her. That same night or the next day, she saw him get onto the elevator with another girl. It was extremely awkward for all three of them. However, she didn’t think that the girl was his girlfriend because it seemed like they were just meeting for the first time.

Later on, he texted Paulina, apologizing for the awkward moment at the elevator. He explained that he had just met the girl on a dating app.

Looking back, Paulina realized that was when she should’ve cut ties with him, but instead, she decided to give him another chance. She reasoned with herself that men often got lonely and hoped the situation would be a one-time thing.

When the day of their date came around, he still had not called or texted to confirm their plans. It was already eleven or twelve o’clock when she went downstairs to the lobby of her building. For some reason, her date was sitting down there, looking as if he had seen a ghost, and he was very awkward toward her.

Ten minutes later, he texted her, apologizing for their odd interaction. He also asked if their plans were still happening that night.

She told him she needed to cancel their date because of work. Later in the day, he texted her again, saying that he really wanted to take her out and didn’t want it to be weird every time they saw each other. Against her better judgment, she agreed to reschedule their date.

On the day of the date, he drove them to the restaurant he had picked out. He hadn’t made a reservation, so there was an hour-long wait to be seated. He suggested another place he knew that he had heard good reviews about, so they headed there. During the car ride, he asked Paulina where she saw herself in five to ten years. She responded honestly, saying that she saw herself raising a family.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.