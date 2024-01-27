She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend Of 10 Years Because He Still Works At A Pizza Place And Makes No Effort To Move Forward In Life

This woman and her boyfriend are both 25-years-old, but they have actually been together ever since they were only 15.

So, as you can probably imagine, their relationship was very “lovey-dovey” during both high school and as they finished college.

However, following that young honeymoon period, life started to get real, and their relationship became much more complicated.

Right now, she is already three years into her career in engineering. Yet, her boyfriend has barely moved forward since high school.

“He’s still working at a pizza place because he doesn’t know what to do with his life,” she revealed.

Apparently, he did intend to pursue a college education. But, after just one year, he dropped out of school.

Then, her boyfriend decided to attend mechanic school. Still, he wound up dropping out of that program, too.

So, she feels as though her boyfriend’s life really isn’t going anywhere, and she has no idea what to do. She has tried to help him get his life together, too, but none of her efforts ever lead to any changes.

“He’s the type that gives up easily; meanwhile, I’m doing well in my career and am starting my master’s in engineering management this upcoming fall,” she explained.

