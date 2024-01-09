She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend Right After Learning His Dad Was In The Hospital, And Now She’s Being Pressured To “Stick It Out”

Last week, this 26-year-old woman dumped her boyfriend, Tom, 30. They had been in a relationship for the last eight months.

Throughout the entire time they dated, Tom was dealing with mental health issues. Even though they did have a blast together, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

“It’s also been plagued by him being depressed and struggling with BPD, family drama, and arguing with me on a daily basis. I’ve tried to be supportive, but it really has taken a strain on me,” she said.

A few days ago, she concluded that she needed to break up with Tom because she didn’t think their relationship was healthy anymore. Tom asked her to come over because he had some news that he needed to share with her.

When she got to Tom’s place, he let her know that his father suffered a heart attack and was in the hospital.

She gave him her sympathies, and even though the timing wasn’t great, she followed through with her plan to break up with him, doing so immediately after he told her about his father.

“He flew into a fit of rage (non-violent rage) and kept telling me I was heartless and manipulative,” she explained.

“I went home crying and felt awful, but I also knew it was the best decision to break up. However, since then, his brother and best friend have both been messaging me and asking me to stick it out with Tom until his dad recovers.”

If she took their advice and continued dating Tom, she predicted that he would rely on her for emotional support long after his father recovered from his heart attack.

