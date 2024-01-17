She Broke Up With Her Fiancé After Realizing That He Will Always View His Late Wife As The “Love Of His Life”

This 35-year-old woman met her now ex-fiancé Jake, who is 38, about four years ago. Before they began dating, Jake had also previously tied the knot at the age of 25.

Back then, Jake married his high school sweetheart– a woman named Jane. However, his first marriage only lasted about three years because Jane tragically passed away in a car accident.

After the tragedy, she wound up first meeting Jake while attending a party with friends.

“We started chatting and got along really well. Then, we started dating, and since the beginning, he was honest about his feelings,” she recalled.

However, right after they decided to officially become exclusive, Jake shocked her a bit by confessing the fact that he would always view Jane as “the love of his life.”

“You know, I am with you, fully and completely, but the love of my life is always going to be Jane,” her ex told her.

Still, she accepted how Jake felt at the time. They also had an open discussion about Jane so she could learn more about his late wife, but things never got “too deep.”

According to her, Jake also never compared her to his late wife or did anything to make it seem like Jane was interfering in their life. Just two months ago, he also decided to propose to her, and she happily said yes.

Right after they got engaged, though, she decided to ask Jake if he now considered her to be the “love of his life.” But, yet again, he revealed that wasn’t the case through his actions.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.