She Called Her Best Friend Stupid For Wanting To Get Pregnant Right Now, Given Her Friend’s Current Financial Situation

This 27-year-old woman and her best friend, who is also 27, have been super close for over six years. And the entire time, her best friend had been dating the same guy, and they only recently tied the knot.

However, she claimed that the couple isn’t in the best financial situation right now. Apparently, her friend’s husband was unemployed for over eight months in 2023 and only got a new job within the last month.

“This caused them to have to move in with my best friend’s father about four months ago because they couldn’t afford their bills on her income and his unemployment,” she explained.

“They also wanted to take it as a chance to build their savings in the hope of buying a home after a year.”

This arrangement was fine with her best friend, too, since her friend and her friend’s father have a really close relationship. In fact, he’s the most important person in her friend’s life.

That’s why her friend recently started talking about wanting to have a child, with the main reason being that her friend wants their dad to become a grandpa.

Her friend believes that their dad is getting old and wants him to have as much time as possible with his grandchild.

“And while I don’t believe this is a good reason to decide to have a child, it’s just the tip of the iceberg considering their horrible financial situation and overall relationship issues,” she said.

Yet, just a few weeks ago, she received a shocking text message from her friend. She found out that her friend decided to start trying for a baby and hoped to get pregnant within the next few months.

