She Called Out A Motel Online After The Staff Rudely Handled Her Report Of Multiple Large Cockroaches In Her Hotel Room

As much as we love sleeping in our own beds, there’s something thrilling about staying at a hotel, whether you’re on a week-long vacation or just taking a quick overnight trip. But we all know that while hotels may seem like a luxurious haven on the surface, they might also come along with certain hazards that will make you want to sleep in your car instead.

Even the best hotel rooms can contain disgusting secrets. From unfriendly staff to strange stains and special surprises stowed in the sheets, you should always be on the lookout for any hidden horrors.

A TikTok user named Kitti (@kittti28) is calling out a motel online for the way a rude staff member handled her complaint about cockroaches in her room. Recently, she stayed at a motel in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, with her partner while visiting someone in the hospital. The motel had a 2.5-star rating on Google.

During the night, they spotted several large cockroaches in their room. They made a phone call to the motel’s front desk to report the discovery. The next day, Kitti asked the man at the front desk if he had gotten the chance to take a look at her room.

In the video, she recorded herself approaching the front desk and captured his unhelpful response. The man responded with, “Sometimes that happens. We didn’t put cockroaches in there. The room wasn’t dirty.”

She countered back, saying that one or two bugs would be understandable, but the presence of six cockroaches was not normal. She was told to bring her concerns to the woman who ran the Port Macquarie Council because, apparently, “she’s the one who causes the problems.”

Kitti then requested a refund for their room since she did not sleep in there, but the man told her that he wasn’t able to give her the original booking amount. He could only refund her the amount she paid to upgrade the room. When asked why that was, he simply stated that he just didn’t feel like it.

She questioned the man why she was being charged for a service that wasn’t provided to her. He insisted it had been provided, but she argued that she hadn’t received a clean room to sleep in like she was supposed to.

He told her she was worrying too much about the cockroaches and that he didn’t care about her emotional state. At one point during their conversation, he asked, “What would you like me to have done to the animals that had the legs that walked into your room?”

