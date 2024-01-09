She Can’t Live With Her Husband’s Horrible Hygiene Habits Anymore And Wants To Tell Him That She’s Repulsed And Disgusted By Him

This 26-year-old woman has been married for five months, but she cannot stand her 26-year-old husband’s bad hygiene habits anymore.

First of all, he never brushes his teeth– and that’s not an exaggeration. According to her, the last time her husband brushed his teeth was months ago when he went out with some of his friends.

“I hold my breath anytime he’s near my face. I hold my breath every time we kiss,” she said.

“I’m laying here right now in disgust because I was facing him, and the odor just slapped me so hard that I almost passed out.”

She’s tried to bring it up to her husband on multiple occasions, too, but every single time, he just gets super defensive.

At first, she also tried to cut him some slack and blamed the bad hygiene habits on her husband’s depression. At this point, though, it’s been months, and she’s sick and tired of making excuses for her husband.

When it comes to hygiene, they’re just completely opposite people. While she takes showers every single day, her husband will go days without washing up.

“And I hate laying next to the odor. I’ve tried to be subtle and say, ‘Hey, let’s tackle our hygiene and overall health together,'” she explained.

But she didn’t know about her husband’s poor hygiene before they got married and moved in together.

