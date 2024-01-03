She Caused Her Sister-In-Law’s Dogs To Get Surrendered After Finding Out Three Large Pups Were Kept Outside And Were Barely Ever Fed

When this woman and her husband visited her sister-in-law’s house for Thanksgiving, she was seriously shocked by how her sister-in-law cared for the dogs in the household.

Well, actually, only a few pups got to live inside the house. Then, the other dogs– three to be exact– were left to live outside full-time.

And by the time the end of the evening rolled around, one of her sister-in-law’s sons came inside and started complaining about one of the “outside dogs,” which was a German shepherd.

Apparently, the dog followed her nephew inside the house, too, and everyone backed away in shock at what they saw.

“The dog was severely emaciated and looked near the verge of death. He held his head down and had his tail tucked between his legs and went straight for the inside dogs’ food,” she recalled.

At that point, her sister-in-law just went to grab a handful of dog food before leading the poor pup back outside. And afterward, she and her husband decided to step in– telling her sister-in-law that the dog needed to be fed more and likely taken to the vet.

Well, her sister-in-law wound up blaming the dog’s health on her nieces and nephews– who are between the ages of 10 and 17– claiming that the kids were just supposed to feed the dog “a handful [of food] here and there.”

“Mind you, there’s three of them back there, and my sister-in-law’s saying they get a handful of food,” she revealed.

“My sister-in-law also admitted that her Pomeranian was killed by him [the German shepherd]. He ate it.”

