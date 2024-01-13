She Changed A Server’s Tip From $154 To Only $4 After She And Her Husband Were Wrongly Accused Of Dining And Dashing

This 30-year-old woman and her husband, who is 31, earn a generous income and do “fairly well” for themselves.

“Not well enough that we have no financial burdens, but well enough that we can enjoy nice things and like to help others when we can,” she said.

One specific way that she likes to show her appreciation is by leaving large cash tips whenever she and her husband go out to eat, and their waiter either offers great service or is just someone they really connect with.

Just last night, they went out to one of their usual dining spots, too, and they were served by a young lady who she guessed was in her early twenties.

So, at the end of the meal, she decided to leave a whopping $154 tip in cash– even though her bill was only $46.

“I left the cash on the table after the check came and, not needing change, we got up and left,” she recalled.

Well, right afterward, her server actually ran them down right by the restaurant’s door. Then, the server demanded that they pay the bill and practically accused her and her husband of dining and dashing.

At that point, she was taken aback and asked if the server had even taken a look at the table. The server admitted that she hadn’t, either.

So, she walked back to the table they were sitting at and picked up the $200 tip that was left on the table. Then, she just replaced all that cash with a single $50 bill– which was enough to cover their meal with a small $4 tip left over.

