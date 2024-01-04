She Charged $7,000 For A Grazing Table That She Created For An Engagement Party

Cheeseboards and charcuterie platters are becoming increasingly popular as people realize just how fun they are to make at home and what a great, versatile snack or meal they are for parties and gatherings.

Many people have started relying on special vendors and catering services to set up elaborate and fancy charcuterie and cheeseboards for their special events, as trying to make massive versions of them on your own can be difficult.

These professional boards range in price and quality. But can you imagine paying $7,000 for a cheeseboard?

Emmy (@sophisticatedspreads) is a TikTok content creator and small business owner who makes ‘grazing tables’ and cheeseboards of various types and sizes through her brand, Sophisticated Spreads.

Emmy recently shocked viewers when she made a video of a massive grazing table she created for an engagement party for which she charged $7,000.

The video, which she made at the end of September, generated over 300,000 likes and 3,000 comments from a lot of TikTok users who gave her grief about her prices.

“The math is not mathing,” commented one TikTok user.

“No way, I make these all the time,” commented another user.

Emmy responded to that first comment by breaking down the cost of her grazing table and everything that went into it in a follow-up video.

