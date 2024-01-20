She Checked Her Boyfriend’s Dash Cam To Get Video Footage Of Their Trip And Unexpectedly Found Out That He’d Met Up With His Ex-Girlfriend

Not long ago, this 25-year-old woman was going through footage from her boyfriend’s dashcam because she wanted to make a video highlighting a recent road trip the two of them went on together. However, she came across unexpected, upsetting footage.

“I didn’t want to snoop and invade his privacy or anything. To my shock, I found footage of him meeting up with his ex-girlfriend in secret,” she said.

Understandably, she was devastated to see that her boyfriend saw his ex behind her back. It felt like a betrayal, and she didn’t know what to do after seeing this footage on the dashcam. Eventually, she decided to have a conversation with him about it.

“His reaction was far from what I anticipated. He became extremely angry, accusing me of invading his privacy and checking the dashcam without his consent,” she explained.

In response, she told her boyfriend that all she’d been doing was going through the dashcam footage to insert into a video she was making of their road trip.

From her perspective, she didn’t see why she would have needed his consent to do this or how this could have been an invasion of her boyfriend’s privacy when the footage should have just contained a trip they went on together.

“He remained adamant about feeling violated and insisted that relationships should be built on trust, not snooping,” she shared.

Even though she acknowledged and agreed with how crucial it is that both partners don’t invade each other’s privacy and have a strong foundation of trust, she was extremely worried that her boyfriend got together with his ex and hid this from her.

She never wants to pry into her boyfriend’s life, but she believes that honesty is important, and her boyfriend had purposely kept the fact that he saw his ex-girlfriend a secret.

