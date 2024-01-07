She Cleverly Came Up With A Foolproof Formula For Creating A Perfectly-Balanced Outfit

Have you ever been getting ready for the day and felt like there wasn’t enough going on with your outfit?

It’s frustrating when you have some cute pieces at home but struggle to put them together and end up wearing something fairly plain and simple, leaving you feeling unsatisfied.

Thankfully, one TikTok creator has shared an awesome method for creating an awesome outfit with the works.

This fall, Marissa Fair (@marissafair), a lifestyle and fashion TikTok creator, introduced her viewers to the “eight-point system,” a formula for putting together a complete outfit.

“The eight-point system is a counting method that determines whether your outfit is overwhelming, underwhelming, or right on the money,” says Marissa.

“You count your outfit using a point system.”

With the eight-point system, each element of an outfit has a certain amount of points. For instance, a basic top is worth one point, but a dress is worth two points. Basic pants like jeans or slacks are worth one point, and something patterned is worth two points.

Jewelry, shoes, belts, and hats are individually equal to one point, and overcoats are worth two points. In her video, Marissa explains that when putting together an outfit, you want to use elements that add up to six to eight points.

Marissa uses the outfit she wore when filming her video as an example. She starts off wearing a tee shirt, jeans, and sneakers with no accessories, making her outfit worth three points.

