She Cried At Her Gender Reveal Party After Her Mother-In-Law Pulled A Prank And Made Her Believe She Was Having A Girl When She Was Really Having A Boy

This woman has two sons and is now pregnant with her third child. She had a previous pregnancy, which ended in loss. She and her husband were planning to have a gender reveal party, and her mother-in-law wanted to be the only person who knew the gender ahead of time, so she agreed to this plan.

Her husband’s mother purchased confetti cannons to shoot off blue or pink confetti, indicating the gender of their baby during the party. This would be the last child she and her husband would have, and they planned to have a more intimate gathering with their close friends and family.

Their youngest child was born amid the pandemic, so they weren’t able to do fun, celebratory events with loved ones. They were looking forward to getting everyone together for the gender reveal. While she would love to have a third son, she would be thrilled to have the experience of being a mother to a daughter.

Everyone gathered in her and her husband’s house on the day of the party. Finally, it was time for the big reveal with the confetti cannons.

“My mother-in-law hands us both a cannon. My husband gets his to go first, and all I see is pink confetti. The sweetest surprise of my life with a daughter flashed in my mind, hugging my husband, tears shed. I was shaking, happy,” she said.

Normally, even when she receives good news, she manages to remain relaxed and composed. Her mother was sobbing with joy. It was such a shock to see the pink confetti because she assumed she was pregnant with another son.

A few minutes later, her husband’s mother reminded her that she still had to set off her confetti cannon. In all the shock and happiness of her husband’s cannon releasing the pink confetti, she completely forgot to set hers off. Ideally, they were both supposed to set them off together simultaneously.

“I’m assuming it was also pink because I was not having twins. But instead, it’s blue. I instantly regret my initial ecstatic response. Why are there both colors now? She then hands us the ‘real’ cannons, and they both pop blue. Of course, I can’t match my previous energy. I hugged my husband and the people around me and excused myself. And I cried,” she explained.

She sobbed for hours after her mother-in-law’s prank, but she acknowledged that she was thrilled to be able to give birth to any children at all, and she understands that a healthy pregnancy should be her main concern.

