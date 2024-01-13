She Cut Her Father Off After Finding Out He Cheated And Had A Baby With His Mistress While Her Mother Was Terminally Ill

Two years ago, this 23-year-old woman discovered that her father, 54, was engaged in an affair with a woman while her mother was terminally ill. She learned this by accident when she came across texts from the woman he was cheating with.

That same day, she asked him about it, and because she was understandably upset and reacted so strongly, her mother overheard the commotion and learned what the discussion was pertaining to.

“It led to a chaotic scene, during which he verbally and physically harmed me,” she said.

“I recall that he intentionally broke his phone in front of us after I insisted that my mom should call the police on him.”

“Later that day, he came back home and tried to apologize, and my mother, being in a vulnerable position, eventually took him in after he made it seem like I had imagined the whole thing.”

A year after this incident, she and her sister picked up on the fact that their father was acting differently, and they realized that he wasn’t honest with their mother about where he was, constantly claiming that he was traveling for his job. Eventually, someone followed the two of them on Instagram.

“We recognized the woman behind the account as a family friend that my dad had introduced us to as his boss’s daughter, but then we saw censored pictures of a man whose hands we both recognized as our father’s. For a very long time, I tried to convince myself and my sister that it wasn’t him,” she explained.

Plus, it was astounding to her that he would be so dumb not to be careful about hiding the proof of his affair more carefully if he was indeed being unfaithful to her mother.

However, her sister felt like, without a doubt, their father was having an affair, so she did more digging and collected proof.

