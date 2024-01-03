She Decided To Announce Her Pregnancy At Her Wedding, But Her Mother-In-Law Called Her Selfish For Making The Wedding All About Her And Not Her Husband

A bit more than a year ago, this 27-year-old woman and her now-husband, 28, got engaged after dating for four years.

Both of their families were thrilled to hear the news of their engagement. For a long time, she and her husband have been looking forward to having children together, and they’ve discussed this with their families.

Four months ago, she learned that she was pregnant. Their original plan was to wait until after their wedding to start trying to have children, but after they found out about the pregnancy, they made the decision to make an announcement about it at their wedding three months later.

Over time, it was difficult for her to conceal her baby bump, but she did her best to keep it a secret. Their wedding was two weeks ago, and it was the most wonderful day of her life to date. But it didn’t go over without a hitch.

Prior to guests leaving the reception, she and her husband gathered all of the guests together so that they could make their pregnancy announcement as planned.

“Once we did, almost all of the people there were happy and excited for us, except for my mother-in-law. She called me selfish and rude for making the wedding all about me and that my husband deserved attention too, not just me,” she said.

The rest of the guests were quiet as this confrontation was unfolding. Luckily, her husband jumped in to stand up for her.

She told her mother-in-law she wasn’t taking the focus away from her husband. All she was doing was adding something to make their wedding day that much more memorable for them. However, her mother-in-law didn’t accept this explanation.

“My husband continued to defend me, but my mother-in-law just said that I brainwashed him not only into marrying me but also having a baby with me,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.