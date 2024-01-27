She Decided To Divorce Her Ex-Husband For A Guy Friend Who Literally Saved Her Life By Donating His Kidney, But She’s Now Getting Accused Of Being “Cold”

This 43-year-old woman suffers from a genetic kidney condition. So, just a couple of years ago, she actually lost the function of both her kidneys and was forced to go on dialysis, as well as on the kidney transplant list.

“I never drank alcohol or did anything to exacerbate my disease. It’s just the luck of the draw,” she recalled.

At the time, she was also married to her ex-husband, John, who was 49. However, John would not get tested to see if he was a donor match. According to her, he simply refused, and she acknowledged that it was his decision and that she couldn’t force John to help her.

So, instead of her husband, one of her guy friends named Sam, who is 34, stepped up to the plate and donated his kidney.

Well, she clarified that Sam didn’t directly donate his kidney to her because they actually were not compatible. However, Sam’s kidney donation kickstarted a “donation chain.”

“And because of him, I was able to get a kidney,” she revealed.

Following the transplant, she couldn’t stop thanking Sam because he quite literally saved her life. She also decided to ask Sam why he even donated his kidney in the first place because they actually were not very close friends at the time.

It was at that point that she found out about Sam’s true feelings for her. Apparently, he admitted to always having feelings for her, but Sam claimed that he never acted on them because she was obviously married.

“Then, when he found out I needed a kidney, he didn’t want me to die,” she said.

