She Declined To Babysit Her Sister’s Kids Since She Already Had A Trip Planned, So Her Sister Called Her Selfish

This 28-year-old woman currently works an extremely demanding job that leaves her feeling totally exhausted by the time Friday rolls around. That’s why she views her weekends as sacred.

“They’re my time to unwind, pursue my hobbies, and just breathe,” she said.

But, there’s one thing– or rather, person– that keeps ruining her free time: her sister.

Apparently, her sister only lives a few blocks away from her, and she is constantly asked to help babysit her sister’s two children on the weekends. For context, her sister’s children are 3 and 5-years-old.

She claimed that her sister is just a firm believer that family members should be there to help each other out when needed. And to be clear, she has happily helped her sister on a few occasions.

“However, what started as an occasional favor is now becoming an expected routine,” she revealed.

And over this past weekend, she finally reached her tipping point. She had spent weeks planning a trip to go away with her friends, and the getaway was something she had really been looking forward to.

Then, out of nowhere, she received a call from her sister and was asked to babysit her nieces and nephews.

“So my sister and her husband could enjoy an impromptu date night,” she recalled.

