She Didn’t Go To Her Friend’s Baby Shower And Gave Away Her Gifts After Realizing Her Friend Was Just Taking Advantage Of Her

This 28-year-old woman’s friend, who is also 28, has always struggled financially more than she has.

She never had a problem with her friend’s financial situation, though. The most important thing for her was their close bond, and she knew how precious that was.

So, she was always incredibly gracious, often footing the bill when she and her friend went out. Plus, she often would drive nearly an hour to hang out with her friend. Unfortunately, how her friend treated her constantly made her feel taken advantage of.

However, throughout their friendship, she never bragged about her financial status to her friend. She didn’t ever demand that her friend pay for her when they went out, either.

Sometimes, her friend would call her, asking if she wanted to get together, and when she arrived at her friend’s house, she found out that her friend’s vehicle had broken down, and the only reason her friend called her was that she needed a ride to go shopping and running errands.

At other times, her friend would promise to pay for the both of them when they went out somewhere, but once they got together, her friend would never have her wallet on her.

When her friend got pregnant, they stayed in close contact. Since they shared the dream of becoming parents, she was extremely happy for her friend.

During this time, she lost her job because the company she worked for went bankrupt, and the two of them got even closer than they were before.

However, when she accepted a new position three months later, her friend immediately became distant.

