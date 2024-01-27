She Didn’t Offer Up Money When Her Sister Wanted To Get Divorced, So Her Sister Called Her A Self-Absorbed Spoiled Brat

This 25-year-old woman has an older sister who’s 28, and both of them are married. Her husband is 28, and her sister’s husband is about 29. Five years ago, she was in college, and her sister got married. She’d met her future husband at school, and he went with her to her sister’s wedding.

Her sister is a stay-at-home mother, and her sister’s husband has a job in finance. Meanwhile, her husband is a lawyer, and she works as a forensic scientist for criminal cases. She and her husband make a decent living, but her sister’s family doesn’t have a lot of money.

Several days ago, her sister reached out, asking if she’d be available to babysit so that she and her husband could go out and have some quality time together. She agreed since she and her husband frequently watch her sister’s children. Her sister has three daughters: two are 4-year-old twins, plus a 7-year-old. They have bunk beds in their guest room for when her nieces have sleepovers.

She and her husband are on the fence about whether or not to have children, but spending time with her nieces sways them toward wanting kids. When her sister brought her nieces to their house, she came into the house for a little while, and it seemed like she wanted to have a conversation. Her husband and her nieces went to the kitchen to make a snack so that she and her sister could have some privacy.

“My sister then told me that the date that night was supposed to be a rekindling of the flame date and that her husband recently had not been the same. She said he’s been inattentive, rude, mean, and just not the man she married,” she said.

During the talk, her sister explained that she was hoping to file for divorce, but she wasn’t currently able to because she has three children and isn’t working. Her sister also doesn’t feel confident that she has the qualifications or skills required for a job, and she has never earned a college degree, either.

In response to this, she empathized with her sister, telling her she was saddened to learn this news. She added that she was hoping the marriage could be salvaged, but her sister wasn’t too optimistic.

When her sister said this, she assured her that she didn’t need to be concerned about her daughters if she did decide to file for divorce because she and her husband would be more than willing to pitch in with babysitting.

“She proceeded to then kind of get mad at me and tell me that childcare is so much money that she could never afford it while doing the menial jobs that she would be able to do,” she explained.

