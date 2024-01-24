She Didn’t Pay For Her Daughter To Go On A School Trip Since She Told Her At The Last Minute

This 37-year-old woman has a 15-year-old daughter named Mia. Unfortunately, Mia struggles to succeed in school.

Mia isn’t responsible or organized and doesn’t remember important deadlines. Despite living only a 10-minute walk away, she is usually late for class.

She also procrastinates on homework and constantly asks her teachers if she can have extensions to finish her assignments.

Sometimes, she still can’t complete homework with extended due dates and has to ask for yet another extension.

Understandably, this bothers her and her husband because they would love to see Mia become a more conscientious student and finish her homework in a timely manner.

Since Mia has always had so many problems with school, she and her husband had her tested for ADHD, but it turned out that she didn’t have it. Mia does, however, have dyslexia, so this could contribute to some of her academic issues.

After the test ruled out ADHD, she did some online research and discovered that teenage girls go under the radar and aren’t always diagnosed as often as boys. So, they got a second opinion, but it was once again ruled that Mia didn’t have ADHD.

Luckily, she has an academic advisor to assist her and teach her techniques for dealing with dyslexia.

She and her husband have ideas in place at their house that they utilize to keep Mia on task with homework and other important things she needs to get done.

