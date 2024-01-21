She Doesn’t Want To Be Romantic With Her Boyfriend Anymore After Finding Out That He Had No Real Intention Of Marrying Her Throughout Their 15-Year Relationship

This 33-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, 38, for the last 15 years. Eight years ago, they got engaged, but they didn’t start wedding planning. During their engagement, she sensed her boyfriend’s hesitancy, so she would occasionally question him about it. Her boyfriend had multiple excuses for why he thought they should put off marriage.

He constantly told her that he didn’t think it was the right time and that they didn’t have enough money saved up for a wedding. She pointed out that she never hinted that she was expecting them to have a wildly extravagant wedding. To ease her boyfriend’s concerns, she suggested an elopement or getting married at the courthouse.

Unfortunately, her boyfriend wasn’t persuaded by these ideas. He rejected her suggestions, stating that he hoped for a more traditional wedding ceremony, reminding her that she’d told him in the past that this was what she dreamed of for her wedding.

Since she and her boyfriend were financially struggling, the engagement ring he gave her cost $20. Eventually, the ring broke, and neither of them got it replaced. They spend roughly $100 getting takeout food or going out, so they would theoretically have enough money for another engagement ring.

A couple of months ago, her boyfriend mentioned that he hoped to buy something for her that was pretty pricey. He added that the item was $1,500, but he didn’t have enough money to buy it. She immediately knew what the item in question was, and she persuaded him to spill the beans.

Over the entirety of their relationship, her boyfriend has never spent more than $100 on gifts for her. Finally, he admitted that he’d wanted to buy her a ring but couldn’t afford the one he had his eye on.

She told her boyfriend that if he’d been serious about purchasing a more expensive engagement ring for her, he could have planned ahead and put $10 a month into savings to go toward a ring. In her view, it was strange and frustrating that her boyfriend mentioned the ring he couldn’t afford and wouldn’t be purchasing.

She didn’t understand why he brought it up in the first place, especially when she’d never stated that she wanted a pricey ring. During their conversation, she also told him that it would be better in the long run for her to have a quality ring since she’d be wearing it for her whole life.

Later, just a few weeks ago, her boyfriend told her that he was planning to start saving to replace his old vehicle. This infuriated her because it was clear that he still wasn’t prioritizing their future engagement or wedding. So, they sat down to have a discussion.

