She Doesn’t Want To Ever Allow Her Mother-In-Law To See Her Baby After Her Mother-In-Law Actually Threw Herself A Baby Shower And Acted As Though The Child Was Hers

If you’re or have been married, have you ever had an overbearing in-law who lived vicariously through you and your partner?

One pregnant woman recently told her mother-in-law that she’d never be allowed to see her baby after she threw herself a baby shower and referred to the baby as hers.

She and her husband are currently expecting their first child. Since she has no contact with her family, she and her husband moved closer to his family.

Ever since she got pregnant, her mother-in-law has been strangely referring to their future daughter as “her” baby.

Her mother-in-law has said things like, “I can’t wait for my baby to be born,” and it’s been rubbing her the wrong way. However, whenever she’s brought these feelings of discomfort up to her husband, he tells her to ignore his mom.

However, his mother-in-law recently got worse, and it became impossible for her to ignore.

Her mother-in-law approached her and told her she wanted to throw her and her husband a baby shower but only invite her friends. Her mother-in-law told her it was the least she could do after she and her husband eloped and didn’t have a big wedding reception or celebration.

“I asked if I could invite my friends, and she said no, that this was for her friends and that if my friends wanted to throw me a shower, they could,” she said.

“I reluctantly agreed. My husband and I spent hours on our registry, and my mother-in-law asked for it so she could share it with her friends. She said she forwarded the registry [and] she asked me what design I wanted on my cake and cookies. I told her flowers because I am decorating the nursery with a garden theme.”

