She Doesn’t Want To Go On Vacation With Her Parents Anymore Because They Have Plenty Of Money To Rent A Big Home But Always Pick Places That Leave Her And Her Husband Feeling Uncomfortable

For more than 15 years, this 35-year-old woman’s parents have been financially successful after their retirement. Her parents are in their late 50s, so they’re still fairly young.

As of late, her parents have loved taking trips with her, her husband, 41, her brother, who’s in his 30s, and her brother’s son, 4.

Whenever these trips are planned, she and her husband are expected to pay for their own flight and the car they rent to travel to wherever they’re staying, while her parents pay for the accommodations, as well as the majority of their meals while on vacation.

“The problem is that the housing is never truly big enough for a group of six,” she said.

Unfortunately, the houses her parents tend to book only have two bathrooms and two bedrooms at the most.

Because of this, she and her husband or her brother often have to sleep on the living room couch. This arrangement is incredibly awkward, and no one has any privacy.

Since space is limited, everyone’s belongings are strewn all over the house with no rhyme or reason.

The unlucky souls who volunteer to sleep on the couch are constantly woken up whenever the earliest risers get up each morning.

If someone is sleeping in a bedroom that has a bathroom, someone else might have to come into the bedroom to use the bathroom at night if the other one is occupied.

