She Doesn’t Want To Keep Sending Money To Her Sister Every Month, Who Is A Stay-At-Home Mom, When Her Sister Is “Perfectly Capable” Of Getting A Job

For the last five years, this 27-year-old woman’s sister, Rosie, 31, has been in a relationship with a man named Joe. Four years ago, her sister quit her tech job to care for Joe’s children. Rosie is not the biological mother of Joe’s kids.

Amid the pandemic, Joe was laid off, and unfortunately, he had to accept a position that paid much less than his previous job. His salary isn’t impressive, so he and Rosie have been experiencing tough financial times. Rosie attempted to apply to tech positions but was never hired by any of the companies she applied to work for.

“I suggested that she can look for other jobs, even part-time ones, but she thinks it’s going to be a waste of her talents to work a random job when she has two university degrees,” she said.

Despite being in such dire financial straits, Rosie refused to apply for jobs outside of the tech field. This bothers her because Rosie constantly requests that she send her money to go toward bills or just to get by.

For almost all of 2023, she was sending Rosie anywhere from $215 to $325 per month, but it’s irritating that she is giving this much money to her sister when she would have rather put that money in her savings account.

This summer, she is going on vacation with some of her friends, so she needs to save up money for the trip. She let her sister know that she couldn’t continue sending her money each month because she had to plan ahead for her vacation. Since the money she has in savings is meant for emergencies and other significant things in the future, she is saving for the trip from the ground up.

“She asked if I’d rather see her struggle just so I can go on vacation. Honestly, this annoyed me. I told her she could get a job if she wanted to, but her pickiness was the reason she was broke. Her stepkids are at their mom’s house half the time, so there’s no reason she can’t work on those days,” she explained.

From her perspective, if her sister put in the effort, she would most likely be able to find a position outside the tech field where she earned more per month than the amount of money she was sending her monthly.

“She said she sacrificed her life for her stepkids, and now she’s suffering financially. She can’t get her old job back, and none of us (referring to me and our other siblings whom she used to ask for money before me) want to help her get back on her feet,” she shared.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.