She Exposed Her Stepson For Not Being Faithful To His Girlfriend, And He Got Dumped

Two years ago, this 42-year-old woman and her husband, Steve, 43, got married. Steve has a 21-year-old son named Josh, who he had with his previous wife.

He and his ex-wife have been divorced for roughly a decade, but their breakup was mutual and civil. Luckily, everyone gets along within this family dynamic.

Right now, Josh is attending college, and he’s living with her and Steve until he graduates. Josh sleeps in the finished basement, where they also have a huge TV set up.

She and Josh don’t have a close bond, but they are friendly with one another, and she’s grateful that Josh respects her.

However, Josh has made their living situation uncomfortable because he constantly brings different women that he’s hooking up with over to their house.

Josh and whichever woman he’s brought home that night usually spend most of their time together in the basement, so it seems that Josh enjoys utilizing his private space.

Almost every time, she sees Josh with a different woman, and she rarely sees the same woman twice. He does this numerous times a week.

When Josh isn’t at their house, he hangs out with his friends at their apartments. Josh uses the back door, so she and Steve are never woken up in the middle of the night or early in the morning by him.

She enjoys reading out on the back porch on nights when she’s struggling to sleep, so she’s seen many of the women that Josh has hooked up with as they come and go.

