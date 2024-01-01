She Feld Blindsided By Her Matchmaker After She Was Set Up On A Date With A Guy Who Wasn’t In Her League

The idea of seeking out the services of a matchmaker can seem pretty tantalizing. Matchmakers do all the work for you, vetting each potential match and providing you with a variety of successful, well-rounded, attractive singles to choose from.

All you have to do is show up and be yourself, and you’ll certainly meet your special someone and run off into the sunset together.

However, it’s not always as glamorous as it seems. In reality, matchmaking services can be deceiving, and many clients do not walk away from a date happy. TikToker Colette (@glencocopuff) is discussing how she felt blindsided by her matchmaker after an awful date with a guy with whom she was supposed to be compatible.

A few months ago, she was set up on a blind date by a personal matchmaker through a website. Recently, they reached out to her, letting her know that they found a match for her.

She didn’t really know anything about this guy except for the fact that they apparently shared similar interests and goals, so there was no way to look him up online.

The matchmaker made a reservation for them at a restaurant. When Colette showed up, she was told she was the first to arrive even though she was already a little late as it was. She went up to the rooftop bar to wait for her blind date.

Shortly afterward, she received a text message from the matchmaker, informing them that they had both arrived and instructing them to meet by the hostess stand.

She felt incredibly uncomfortable with the whole situation and stayed seated. Finally, he approached her. Right away, she knew that she was not physically attracted to him and felt she was out of his league.

He also seemed socially awkward, and she had a hard time keeping the conversation going with him. He was an engineer and was pretty passionate about cars and motors, which did not interest Colette at all.

