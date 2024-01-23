She Felt Like Her Son’s Daycare Teacher Accused Her Of Being A Negligent Parent Because Of Her Son’s Diaper Rash And Eczema, And It Left A Bad Taste In Her Mouth

Some parents get very angry when their children’s teachers or daycare supervisors accuse them of mistreating their children. However, it’s important to remember that most teachers keep your child’s best interest in mind.

One mother in the U.K. has a two-year-old son who has been having issues with diaper rashes and blistering skin. He’s always had sensitive skin, and eczema runs in the family. She and her husband diligently put special rash cream on him every morning and apply it during every diaper change.

Her son goes to daycare three hours a day, and the staff doesn’t usually have to change his diaper unless he’s made a mess. But when they do, they’re aware that he gets cream put on.

However, this week was different for all involved, as her son’s rashes began to break out into blisters. The day she was due to take him to the doctor, he had to go to daycare before their appointment.

While her son was there, the head teacher called her husband to ask if their son had any cream on him yet.

Then, when she went to pick up her son, the teacher pulled her aside. She mentioned that she was concerned about the blisters and asked if she had noticed them at home.

The teacher also pointed out a rash that had shown up near her son’s eye, and she explained it was his eczema and that he had a doctor’s appointment set up to address all the skin concerns.

“I don’t know why, but the whole interaction left a bad taste in my mouth,” she said.

“I’m very overprotective as a mom, and frankly, I’ve not always been the happiest with [the daycare], but I’ve let my child stay because he really seems to love it there. I felt like she was trying to catch me in something [bad].”

