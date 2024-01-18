She Filed For Divorce After Her Husband Humiliated Her By Canceled Their Wedding Reception Three Days Beforehand

This 25-year-old woman and her 27-year-old husband have had a real rollercoaster relationship. Her husband’s family is absolutely awful, and that has put a lot of stress on the two of them.

Last month, she and her husband were finally going to have their blowout wedding reception after actually getting married at the courthouse previously, and she was really looking forward to this.

But then her husband canceled their wedding completely just a few days beforehand.

“He, last minute 3 days prior, said he didn’t want the wedding anymore because his family wouldn’t be there,” she explained.

“Cue canceling everything last minute, having to deal with the embarrassment of my entire family having flown in, a ton of [stuff]. It was humiliating. I told him before the wedding that if he pulled anything, like trying to push the wedding back or canceling it, that I’d be filing for divorce because I’m done with this song and dance.”

“I’ve been dragged through for 3 years now with this…and if he couldn’t commit to me publicly with the wedding after all this, then I was done.”

She has put up with a ton of stuff his terrible family has thrown at her throughout the years, and her husband used to be appreciative of that.

So, add a canceled wedding to that, and it was the final straw for her. Just as she threatened to do, she followed through with filing for the divorce.

Right now, she and her husband are attempting to fix their issues, and they are planning to do a tiny elopement with their friends and move on.

