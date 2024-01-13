She Finally Told Her Husband That He Needed To Start Helping Pay Their Bills Or They Would Have To Split Up

This woman and her husband tied the knot five years ago, and they both had children from previous marriages. While she had three kids, her husband had two kids.

Prior to getting married, her husband also moved into her home– which she owns outright– about eight years ago while she was living with her children. But ever since then, he has never paid for any of their utilities.

So, she has begun asking her husband to start putting money into their joint bank account to help pay for utility expenses. However, he refuses to do that and claims that he “doesn’t agree” with her spending habits.

Apparently, her husband believes that she will just spend any extra money they have left over after paying their bills. He also told her that he’s trying to save up for retirement, so he essentially doesn’t trust her to not spend excess funds.

This was a complete shock to her, too, because she really doesn’t think she has a problem with spending money.

“I do tend to want to pay for things for my kids, like car insurance and school trips, but I try to keep it reasonable. And since he voiced his concern, I talk to him about them first,” she explained.

“I also give to my church– it’s important to me, and I am an active member. It adds up to $2,000 a year, and I am also putting away 10% pre-tax into a 401K.”

She has even tried to address her husband’s concerns about her spending by discussing all large purchases with him, including things that are for their children. Plus, she has begun carefully tracking all of her spending in a spreadsheet.

On top of that, she told her husband that she would work to stick to a budget in 2024 and take other steps to lessen their spending– such as turning down the heat in their home and only giving their children cash gifts to mitigate the risk of overspending on presents.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.