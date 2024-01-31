She Finally Wants To DNA Test Her Son Because She Believes That, Years Ago, She Was Handed The Wrong Baby After Giving Birth At The Hospital

When this woman gave birth to her son, he had complications, so the medical team took him away immediately after the birth to care for him before she was able to see him. Then, she experienced something strange.

“They brought him back to us, finally, and it’s so painful to admit, but I looked at him and crystal-clear thought, ‘Whose child is this???'” she said.

Ever since she had that thought, she never spoke it out loud to anyone. She experienced immense guilt for even having the thought, but it has continued to nag at her.

Even though she was in a daze and couldn’t think straight because she’d just been in labor for so long, she still had this clear thought that she hadn’t been able to forget.

“They tucked a super chubby, super ruddy, super lovable, and squeezable baby into my arms. But he looked nothing like any of my other kids when they were born. Or any of the other babies in the extended family,” she explained.

All the babies in her extended family have lighter skin and are long and skinny. The baby the nurses gave her was shorter and chubbier, with darker skin. He was cute, but she didn’t feel connected to him when they laid him in her arms.

Several years later, her son still doesn’t have any family resemblance. She acknowledged that none of her kids look at all like one another, but there are tiny similarities and other personality traits that they have in common. It’s not the case with her son, though.

“I can’t find any similarities between his demeanor or physical structure and the rest of the entire extended family,” she shared.

“Not eyes, not lips, not smile, not hands, not feet, not personality, or anything else. Obviously, this definitely happens to families, but I’ve always wondered.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.