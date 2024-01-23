She Flipped Out On Her Mom For Saying Her Boyfriend’s Autism Makes Him A Terrible Choice As A Partner

Have you ever had someone who doesn’t have the greatest relationship track record try to give you relationship or love advice?

One woman whose mother married a lousy husband recently had to shut her mother down after she tried to judge her current relationship.

She’s 25 and does not have a good relationship with her father, who she says is a horrible husband to her mother.

She and her brother grew up watching their father do nothing for Valentine’s Day, her birthday, or their anniversary. He’s never been considerate and doesn’t treat important events as important as everyone else.

For instance, only two days after her brother was born, her dad left her mom alone to attend a soccer event over a weekend. He downplays my mother’s emotions, laughs at her, and diminishes her work.

“We have talked so many times to our mom, telling her that this is unfair [and] our father is horrible to her,” she said.

“My mother is in full denial, even when he treats us badly. So, at some point, we decided that she was willingly where she was [and] we left it alone.”

For over a year, she’s been dating a man named Terry, who is the same age as her. They met at an after-work party and have been happy together ever since.

Terry has autism but is fully functioning and “masks” it very well. Occasionally, he gets overstimulated by certain sounds and lights, but that’s about it. Recently, she brought Terry to a winter village with her family.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.