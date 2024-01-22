She Forced Her Husband To Sleep On The Floor For A Week After He Failed To Book A Hotel In Time For Their Trip

This woman gave birth to a daughter a month and a half ago, and she has been struggling with postpartum depression.

Not long ago, her husband talked her into traveling to another state, Maine, to visit his parents for a week.

She wasn’t thrilled about making this trip so soon after having a baby, especially when she’s still coping with mental health issues, which have caused her to have no interest in being around people.

Unfortunately, she isn’t a fan of her mother-in-law, so being around her for a week would be tiring and overwhelming.

Plus, her husband’s parents own a pretty rowdy and disobedient Rottweiler that they can’t keep in line.

While the dog doesn’t display any aggression, he does have a bad habit of jumping on people, barking incessantly, and destroying things.

She didn’t want to go on this trip, but her husband told her that they would stay in a hotel during the week, so this made her feel a little bit more at ease about it.

“There are only two hotels within a one-and-a-half-hour radius (deep-wooded area in Maine), and I reminded him/asked him several times if he booked the hotel. He said he was handling everything and to stop worrying so much,” she said.

Yesterday, she and her husband arrived in Maine and hung out at his parents’ house for a while. At 10 p.m., they got to the bed and breakfast they’d planned to stay at, only to find that the office doors were closed as of 8 p.m.

