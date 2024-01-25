She Found A Box Of Underwear And Steamy Photos Her Boyfriend Keeps From Women He Used To Date

This 27-year-old woman and her 33-year-old boyfriend are close to celebrating three years spent together.

A while ago, they moved into a new home, and as they were unpacking their belongings, she came across a strange box.

It was full of underwear and Polaroid photos of women her boyfriend used to date. Some of the women her boyfriend actually didn’t date; he only slept with them.

“We’ve talked about it, he said the box was in storage from a while ago (he was moving a lot before we met, and this last move was the first when he got all his stuff together) and that he forgot it even exists,” she explained.

“We generally have good communication, and I trust him about that. He said he’ll deal with it since it makes me uncomfortable, but it’s been put away, and I’m assuming he forgot about it since then.”

“We are both very open when it comes to [steamy photos]; he has plenty of mine, too; he also used to be a photographer, so it’s not surprising that he has photos like that.”

The box has been weighing on her greatly as of late, so she went hunting through their home to find it again.

She did locate the box, and she lifted the lid to see what was inside. Some of the photos in there are far worse than what she envisioned, and it made her so upset that she closed the lid and stopped prying.

To her, the most disturbing part of the box is the underwear inside. She thinks it’s super bizarre, and she can’t understand why on earth her boyfriend would hold onto things like that.

